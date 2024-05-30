Jennifer Konfrst runs unopposed for reelection to Iowa House District 32

Rep. Jennifer Konfrst is running unopposed for reelection to the Iowa House District 32 seat.

Konfrst, a Democrat serving her third term, is the only candidate on the ballot for the district, which covers parts of Clive and Windsor Heights. Konfrst has served as the House minority leader since 2021.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is Jennifer Konfrst (incumbent)?

Jennifer Konfrst

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Grew up: Johnston

Current town of residence: Windsor Heights

Education: Johnston High School, Drake University (Master of Public Administration and bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication)

Occupation: Professor

Political experience and civic activities: Iowa House Democratic leader, state representative, communications leadership at IPTV and PTA, mock trial volunteer

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Konfrst: Improving support for public education.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Konfrst: I’m a proud product of Iowa’s public education system. Public schools are the heart of Iowa communities, but we’ve lost ground. Public school kids are losing out and teachers are leaving the classroom. Here’s what we should do:

Fully fund public schools to keep up with rising costs and guarantee every kid in every ZIP code gets a great education. Make sure every child who needs it has access to special education services. Stop shifting public money to private schools.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Konfrst: We need a fair tax system for everyday Iowans, not more giveaways to the rich and corporations. Too many Iowans still struggle to make ends meet today. Their paychecks simply aren’t keeping up with the rising costs of health care, food, child care, and utility bills. The system is rigged against them. At the same time, the wealthy and corporations are hoarding cash. There are now 756 billionaires in America who just keep getting richer. Corporate profits are at record highs, all while continuing to raise prices. In 1989, the CEO-to-worker pay ratio was 59-1 and today it is 399-1.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Konfrst: Iowans want common-sense gun laws to protect our kids and our families, both in and out of school. They are proven to reduce crime and the risks law enforcement may face. That’s why gun owners, including law enforcement, support laws that reduce gun violence and improve safety.

Instead of arming teachers, we should pass common-sense gun laws to keep kids safe:

Upgrade school safety infrastructure.

Require background checks for gun purchases.

Invest in mental health programs.

Limit access to guns for individuals at an elevated risk of harming themselves or others.

Encourage safe storage awareness.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Konfrst: Everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion. I agree with the strong majority of Iowans who support reproductive freedom and believe that private health care decisions belong between an individual, their family, and their doctor. It’s simple: politicians have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.

