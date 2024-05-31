Jennifer Farber Dulos’ children, mom in court for impact statements at Michelle Troconis’ sentencing

The sentencing hearing for Michelle Troconis is underway at Stamford Superior Court on Friday.

Family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos filed into the courtroom on Friday morning, including her mother, Gloria Farber, her five children and their nanny, Lauren Almeida.

Michelle Troconis’ sentencing in death of Jennifer Farber Dulos is Friday. Here’s what to expect

Court proceedings started with a series of emotional victim impact statements. Farber Dulos’ mother was the first talk with 11 other family and friends of Farber Dulos expecting to speak. Following that, Troconis’ family and friends ones will have a chance to appeal to Judge Kevin A. Randolph for leniency.

Sources say the sentence will be delivered about 4 p.m.

Troconis was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of conspiring to tamper with evidence and hindering the prosecution on March 1 in connection with the 2019 disappearance and death of Farber Dulos, the estranged wife of her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos.

Michelle Troconis found guilty on all charges in disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos

Troconis faces anywhere from five to 50 years behind bars.

Before the victim impact statements began on Friday, Randolph vacated one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence against Troconis, stating it violates double jeopardy.