Jennie Hagerty: How can Erie better help the homeless? Let's ask them

A mother and son sit on a street corner outside the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The young boy plays with a tattered toy as his mom holds a sign declaring "homeless." Mother and son embraced in hope for a gentle soul to provide money for food and drink.

Back home in Erie County, hundreds of homeless friends seek shelter, food, and understanding. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported that homelessness nationally increased to 25% for the first time in history. In Erie County, housing providers and emergency shelters are full. The Mercy Center for Women, which houses homeless women and children for up to a year, has a waiting list of 50. Mothers are literally hovering with their babies in broken-down vehicles as they await warmth, food, and new beginnings.

A record-breaking number of Erie residents enjoyed a lively St. Patrick's Day parade this year, while just two blocks west a homeless woman fearlessly approached cars at the intersection of West 12th and Sassafras streets seeking help. These are difficult times in Erie for some.

There are several local groups actively seeking solutions to house the unsheltered. Housing providers and emergency shelters are flooded with phone calls, emails, and knocks on our doors for help. We struggle to refer to 814-SHELTER, Erie County's coordinated entry system. Often the individual learns there are no hotel vouchers or shelters available.

The Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., Erie, is shown on Sept. 4, 2019.

Are we asking the right questions from the right people? The New York Times opinion section on Feb. 21, featured "A life without a home." This piece asked people experiencing homelessness to respond to a survey, sharing their experience of homelessness in their own words. Here are a few responses: "It feels like we can't have our own opinions." "No one can understand the everyday struggles of being homeless." "I stopped reading books." "Take the time to understand we are still people, and not trash."

Reality hits hard when you stop to reflect on these perspectives.

The courage to seek a safe home is not easy. Erie is fortunate to have volunteers like Barb Lewis and Mary Louise Imbriglio who work closely with the homeless population in seeking housing and wraparound services. These devoted women provide countless hours of care including transportation to and from appointments. They are visible at the Erie City Mission, the Upper Room of Erie, Mental Health Association, Community Shelter Services, St. Patrick's Haven, and the overflow shelters. However, a handful of people for street outreach for a growing population is not enough. We need to do better.

There are many discussions taking place locally regarding the future of housing involving boots-on-the-ground individuals from nonprofits to elected officials holding the purse strings for funding. Who knows best, and who decides what's best and how funds should be spent? The Erie County budget allocated $2.1 million for Project Homeless. This funding from the American Rescue Plan remains untouched.

The Mercy Center for Women developed their campus into an oasis of opportunity to address this local crisis. We fought hard for funding and renovated a vacant former school building, all with zero debt. The Mercy Anchor Community Center provides housing, behavioral health services, primary care, education, Dress for Success Erie —more than a dozen collaborations. Our facility provides a holistic approach to individuals seeking shelter from addiction and abuse. Our facility partners with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and feeds over 200 neighborhood families.

Homelessness, overdoses, and domestic abuse continue to reach concerning numbers both nationally and locally. We strive to do our best in asking uncomfortable questions to gain perspective. It is a difficult road with barriers at every turn. We must open our eyes and listen closely to the voices of our unsheltered population. We must also strive to do better. There is no easy step but opportunity to grow and understand. Fresh perspectives will engage the unheard population. We are stronger together and better for it.

Jennie Hagerty is the executive director of the Mercy Center for Women, 1039 E. 27th St., Erie.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hagerty calls on Erie leaders to engage the homeless, find solutions