Jenna Dewan Tatum's 'Mom Life' Post Proves Kids Wait For No One

A cute video from Jenna Dewan Tatum proves kids are spectacular interrupters, even when their parents are getting ready to perform with an icon.

On Monday, the dancer and actress posted a video on Instagram that shows her rehearsing with Janet Jackson’s other past dancers for a Hollywood Bowl performance that happened on Sunday. Focused on her work, she continued to dance even when her daughter, Everly, whom she welcomed with Channing Tatum in 2013, adorably interrupted.

“Mom life last night,” she wrote in the caption, which also included a heart.

Dewan Tatum posted other photos of the dancer reunion at Jackson’s show. In one post, she wrote that Jackson had asked her “kids” to come back and perform with her.

“I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour,” Dewan Tatum wrote. “And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan.”

Earlier this month, the dancer also shared a throwback post about her show “Witches of East End,” which premiered in 2013 and lasted two seasons.

“Whooooaaaaaaa how time flies and yet seems as if it was yesterday I was running off set every hour to breastfeed,” she wrote in the caption.