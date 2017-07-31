Jenelle Evans, David Eason Prepping For Their Wedding

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are already preparing for their big day.

On Friday, Evans shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself and her fiancé during their wedding cake tasting. In the photo, they are sitting at a table in front of a plate with six slices of different cakes and two bottles of water. Evans, who went makeup-free for the outing, sported a dark striped tank top and a pair of glasses, while Eason wore a black shirt. “Had our cake tasting today! #WeddingCake #September #SaveTheDate @easondavid88,” Evans, 25, wrote in the caption.

READ: Jenelle Evans responds to pregnancy rumors

According to Us Weekly, the “Teen Mom 2” star has been documenting her wedding preparations on her social media account. Last February, she announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a photo in which she displays her engagement ring while Eason kisses her head. In another photo posted after the engagement announcement, Evans can be seen standing on a wooden fence and kissing her fiancé, with a date painted on the wood. The couple revealed that their big day will be on Sept. 23.

Calibri;mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin;mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;

mso-ansi-language:EN-US;mso-fareast-language:EN-US;mso-bidi-language:AR-SA">

In an interview with E! News in March, Evans revealed that she wanted a “backyard rustic theme” with a “elegant and sweet and Southern” flair. However, she stressed that she would keep her big day intimate and her children will have different roles. “I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David Calibri;mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin;mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-bidi-font-family:"Times New Roman";mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;

mso-ansi-language:EN-US;mso-fareast-language:EN-US;mso-bidi-language:AR-SA">’s daughter Maryssa,” Evans said. “While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen.”

As for her wedding guests, Us Weekly noted that her MTV co-stars are not invited. Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, is also not yet on the guest list.

The “Teen Mom 2” star and her mother famously fought against each other for custody of Evans’ son, Jace, and for her, their relationship has not improved. “The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly,” Evans told E! News. “We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

Evans added that if MTV is still filming “Teen Mom 2” by the time her wedding day arrives, the cameras will be invited to record her big day.

What’s your take on Evans’ wedding preparations? Drop a comment below.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason More

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Related Articles