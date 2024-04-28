Jemini Posey remains 'only one of many' missing Indigenous North Dakotans

Apr. 27—GRAND FORKS — Anita Frier has been enduring what she considers a parent's worst nightmare since her 21-year-old daughter disappeared more than three months ago.

Jemini Madeline Posey, the baby of the family, started a family of her own last year, Frier said. She gave birth to a daughter last spring, and in December, moved from Devils Lake to live with her boyfriend, D'Angelo Hunt, in Fort Totten, on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

"She had big plans, you know?" Frier said. "She was going to start taking college classes in the fall, and work and take care of her baby. She just wanted that perfect family. I don't think she realized — I don't think any of us realized — what was going to happen."

Posey disappeared on Jan. 4.

As of Wednesday, April 17, 83 people were listed in the

North Dakota Missing Persons Database

, 34 of whom were categorized as Indigenous. Though Indigenous people make up only 5.3% of the state's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, they comprise 40.96% of its current missing population.

Posey is one of 11 Indigenous people who were reported missing in 2024 and have not been found.

Her mother immediately knew something wasn't right.

"I know Jemini," Frier said. "She just wouldn't leave that baby. She wouldn't take off — not willingly, anyway."

Posey and her family have a close relationship, Frier said, and despite recent disagreements, she would know to come to them if she got into trouble.

"I don't believe they're going to find her alive. I just hope they find her — period — and bring her home," Frier said.

Frier is all too aware Posey's case isn't unique. As of April 17, 875 Indigenous people nationwide were registered to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

"I wish it could be different," Frier said. "She's only one of many. People go missing every day."

Posey is not the first Indigenous woman Frier has known to disappear. Her family personally knew Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, whose disappearance and death inspired the federal legislation that was crafted to improve the nation's response to cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP).

"I remember Savanna," Frier said. "We knew her."

LaFontaine-Greywind

, a 22-year-old pregnant woman living in Fargo, disappeared in 2017. When she went missing, another of Frier's daughters traveled to Fargo to help with search efforts.

After several days, LaFontaine-Greywind was found murdered. Her killer removed her unborn baby, who was later found alive.

LaFontaine-Greywind's death pointed to a larger issue some believe has gone under-reported — violence against Indigenous people, particularly women.

A National Institute of Justice study found that more than four out of five American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3%) have experienced violence in their lifetime, including 56.1% who experienced sexual violence.

This data, shared on the Bureau of Indian Affairs' website, has not been updated since 2016.

There appears to be limited data on the issue of MMIP as a whole, which is something Savanna's Act was designed to address.

Savanna's Act, signed into law in 2020, was intended to provide clarification, resources and coordination among law enforcement agencies in order to more effectively address MMIP cases, Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for the district of North Dakota, told the Grand Forks Herald.

"The whole point of that is to elevate the issue of missing persons arising out of Indian Country, prevent missing person cases and then respond to them quickly," Schneider said. "There is a whole-government response to missing persons cases now."

Each U.S. attorney's office has a Savanna's Act law enforcement coordinator who requests and organizes assistance when an Indigenous person is reported missing. Of the 46 missing persons cases Schneider's office provided resource assistance for in 2023, 45 were resolved.

In Posey's case, within hours of a welfare check being requested, federal resources were activated, he said.

"We take our responsibilities under Savanna's Act very seriously," Schneider said. "We eagerly embrace them."

The added responsibilities, though, did not come with additional funding.

In the months following Posey's disappearance, the Herald made multiple unsuccessful attempts to schedule interviews with the Spirit Lake Tribal Council, BIA and the U.S. Department of Interior.

Shortly after Posey disappeared, the Herald reached out to the Fort Totten Police Department for more information. The agency referred the Herald to the BIA and, after calls to different entities within the agency, the Herald was referred to the FBI. An employee with the FBI agreed to speak with the Herald but ultimately declined to answer any questions related to the disappearance.

This is often in stark contrast with seeking information regarding missing persons cases that fall under a city police agency's jusrisdiection. When looking into those cases, it often only takes one phone call to find a law enforcement source who will answer questions.

"Maybe local law enforcement is just a little bit more open with information," said Gary Delorme, assistant U.S. attorney for the district of North Dakota and tribal liaison. "The FBI generally has to follow the manual that we're under, so they're not going to talk about any specific case or investigation, absent a really good reason (that would) advance the investigations."

Delorme and Schneider suspect a lack of resources plays a role at the BIA.

"There's a mechanical difference," Schneider said. "It's not like (the BIA has a public information officer) for every reservation."

Lack of adequate funding and resources are chronic issues for tribal nations — and the issues that affect them, according to Ruth Buffalo, a former state legislator.

"(Tribal nations are) chronically underfunded," she said. "It's just basically a recipe for disaster."

There is an inadequate law enforcement presence throughout reservations, Buffalo and Schneider agree. This perhaps makes the areas more vulnerable.

"Predators are aware of these challenges, so they target the reservations," Buffalo said.

It can be difficult to recruit tribal law enforcement, Schneider said, due to what's asked of them — patrolling vast stretches of land, sometimes alone and without effective backup.

"The partners that we do have out there that are working to benefit public safety in Indian Country, they're really American heroes, in a lot of ways," he said. "There's just not enough of them, by any stretch."

He believes this issue extends across the country and should be addressed on a nationwide scale.

Two months after Posey went missing, another person disappeared from the Spirit Lake Reservation — 27-year-old Isaac James Hunt. He was last seen on March 8, leaving his father's St. Michael residence.

Reviewing multiple social media posts, it appears Isaac James Hunt and D'Angelo Hunt — Posey's boyfriend — are brothers.

As a result of these back-to-back disappearances, the Spirit Lake Tribe issued a declaration of emergency on March 27.

"Resources available to the tribe will be used in coordination with federal and state partners to acquire the necessary equipment, supplies, and personnel to conduct land and water searches within the Spirit Lake Reservation in an effort to locate missing persons," the declaration said.

The declaration stated numerous searches have taken place but, due to the reservation's size, "there is an imminent need to conduct large-scale land and water searches."

Searches for Posey started within her family, but were soon taken on by Spirit Lake Employment and Training.

Jewel Azure, training specialist, has been involved in three MMIP search efforts, including the search for LaFontaine-Greywind. Because of these experiences, she was inspired to suggest the employment center take the lead in organizing searches.

"There were a lot of things that I had remembered from past searches to bring to this search," Azure said.

This includes considerations of what the climate was like when Posey disappeared, compared to how it changed in the days after. More snow accumulated over time, so snow drifts had to be thoroughly searched, Azure said.

Another key factor was providing supplies to accommodate winter weather, so searches could be conducted even if searchers lack proper gear. Community members and local businesses donated hats, gloves and hand warmers.

There was an outpouring of support, Azure said.

"Seeing the outpour of help from community members — Native and non-Native, was such a beautiful thing," Azure said. "It was one of the first times in a long time that I have been a part of something where both (on- and off-reservation) communities can come together."

Restoring a sense of community, she believes, is essential in preventing future missing persons cases. Many people who go missing are vulnerable, whether due to homelessness, addiction, mental health issues or some other factor.

"Almost always that person is struggling with something," Azure said.

Frier also recognizes the importance of community and appreciates how everyone has come together after Posey's disappearance.

"I'd just like to thank everybody that's been helping, and (ask them) to please keep on it," she said. "Keep searching. All outbuildings, abandoned vehicles — just wherever they can get into right now. She's got to be somewhere. And then just keep praying. Pray for the truth to come out."

A large-scale search for Posey and Isaac Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. More information is available on the newly created "

Spirit Lake Missing Persons

" Facebook page.