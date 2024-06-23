Jellyfish-like animal with a nasty sting spotted on SC beaches. What to do if stung.

A sea creature with long tentacles and a painful venom has been spotted on shores from Pawleys Island to Myrtle Beach.

The Portuguese man o’ war is a jellyfish-like animal that often looks like a purple or blue balloon floating on the water. Under the surface, it has tentacles that can stretch as long as 30 feet, which if touched, can leave a painful sting, according to the National Ocean Service.

Pawleys Island Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that officers have seen photos uploaded online about man o’ war sightings. There was also one spotted near 82nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Man o’ wars typically are not seen in the Myrtle Beach area but they make an appearance from time to time. Meteorologist Shea Gibson said east winds from the gulf stream can bring them up to South Carolina.

Experts advise if one is spotted near the shore or in the water, not to touch it and leave some space. Man o’ wars can still sting even after being dead on the beach for weeks, said the National Ocean Service. Their sting is often not deadly but very painful.

Tell a lifeguard so they can warn other beachgoers. Stay out of the water as the long tentacles can reach and sting you from far away.

If stung, remove any tentacles with tweezers and rinse the area with hot water or seawater for around 20 minutes, Surfer Today recommends. Over the counter medications and hot compresses also can help with the pain. If things escalate, such as having trouble breathing, chest pains, or any other complications, get to a hospital.

The pain should start to subside within a few hours and may leave red marks for a couple weeks.

Although often called a jellyfish, a man o’ war is a siphonophore, an animal made up of colonies of clones with specialized tasks that work together as one.