EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Jellybeanville is back for its 63rd year, and this time, it’s in the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality!

The Euclid staple is now open with a visit from the Easter Bunny on Easter Day on March 31 from 9 a.m. until dusk. The display will stay open for visitors through April 1, the day after Easter.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Ohio

You can find this magical experience located at 25401 Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

Organizers say Jellybeanville lights up each day, morning and night with the Mayor of Jellybeanville around all of Holy Week.

According to the Mayor of Jellybeanville, this year’s display is totally different from years past, with a sun and moon in honor of the eclipse.

Jellybeanville is back and in the path of totality

Admission to Jellybeanville is free, however, donations are welcome.

This year, Jellybeanville is collecting donations for The Journey Center for Safety and Healing, which helps people who are recovering from Child Abuse and Domestic Violence.

