Jeffrey 'Rock Doc' Young sentenced to 20 years

GeneXis, a clinic in downtown Jackson owned by nurse practitioner Jeffrey Young, is now shuttered. Prosecutors have alleged that Young was a drug dealer hiding in plain sight.

Jackson "Rock Doc" Jeffrey Young has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the unlawful distribution of prescription medications outside the realm of medical necessity.

Judge John T. Folkwes reached the verdict on Monday afternoon at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Memphis following Young's sentencing postponement in December 2022.

Young was convicted in April of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and 13 counts of distributing controlled substances, six of which involved distribution to a pregnant woman.

Given the opportunity to speak before Fowlkes' ruling, Young stood before the court holding back tears as he read his statement.

'Guilty of devastatingly bad judgment'

Struggling to speak the words and wiping tears from his eyes, he began by sharing the guilt he found himself experiencing during the trial process.

"Guilty of devastatingly bad judgment and complete and utter moral failings," Young said.

He apologized to his mother, father and sister, all of whom sat beside each other in his support. Young pleaded with Fowlkes to have mercy, declaring that he was throwing himself at the mercy of the court.

The prosecution recommended a 40-year sentence for the Rock Doc, meaning he would be released at age 90. He has currently served almost five years.

Fowlkes prefaced his ruling of a 20-year sentence by acknowledging the severity of the case but distinguished what a sufficient, but not greater than necessary, sentence is.

He says the sentence reflects "the proof in the case being so egregious."

"I think that takes into account everything I've heard," Fowlkes said.

The 240-month sentence will be applied to all charges and served concurrently. If eligible for parole, he will be under supervised release for six years with special conditions mandating various trainings and programs to be completed.

"I've always tried to live a life worthy of the gifts I've been given," Young said. "I just want the opportunity to atone."

He has 14 days from the day of judgment filing to appeal the ruling.

