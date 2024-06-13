Jeffrey Epstein: Palm Beach Post takes next step to get 2006 grand jury transcripts released

In light of a new state law, The Palm Beach Post filed a motion on Wednesday, June 12, in its court case, which seeks to make public the transcripts of a 2006 Palm Beach County grand jury considering the first-ever criminal charges against Jeffrey Epstein. The material could be released after July 1 when the law takes effect.

The grand jury indicted Epstein on a single felony solicitation of prostitution charge after then-State Attorney Barry Krischer torpedoed the case that his office presented in secret, sources told The Post in its 2019 investigation "Jeffrey Epstein: The First Failure."

Taking the matter to the grand jury was a highly unusual move. In Florida, only capital murder charges are required to be decided by a grand jury. It was the first ever sex crimes case that went before a grand jury in Palm Beach County.

DeSantis: 'No one should be protected because of their wealth or status'

Within minutes of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing the law on Feb. 29 in Palm Beach as three Epstein victims watched, Judge Luis Delgado issued his order in The Post's lawsuit denying the release of the transcripts under current state law.

Despite his denial, Delgado said he would "entertain a motion for reconsideration" from The Post under the auspices of the new law. That is the motion The Post filed Wednesday.

“The public deserves to know who participated in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking," DeSantis said as he signed the law. "Nobody should be protected from facing justice due to their wealth or status, and those who harm children should be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a bill he just signed on Feb. 29 inside the Palm Beach Police Department. The bill is meant to release secret documents detailing the proceedings of a 2006 Palm Beach County grand jury that issued only one criminal prostitution-related charge against Jeffrey Epstein despite police uncovering nearly two dozen victims. Looking on are Epstein victims, (from left) Hayley Robson, Jena-Lisa Jones and Courtney Wild.

The new law is an addition to current law on grand jury secrecy that allows for the release of material in furtherance of justice, which The Post based its lawsuit on. The new law says the transcripts can be released when the target is dead, the case being considered involves a sex crime against minors and the transcripts have been released previously under a court order. It also requires a heads up to the state attorney.

The legislation sponsored by state lawmakers, Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky and Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, both of Boca Raton, was designed to smooth the way for the release of the material only in the Epstein case.

"Unless Jeffrey Epstein has a clone somewhere ...," Gossett-Seidman said this spring, "we're not intending to reopen any other case."

Did the justice system work fairly in the Jeffrey Epstein case?

The argument for releasing the material is to show Epstein victims and the public not only why Krischer didn't stop the serial sexual predator in his tracks in 2006 but also whether the justice system worked fairly.

"From what limited information is now in the public domain, the State Attorney’s referral of Epstein’s case to the grand jury — which would be out of the ordinary for this type of case — gives rise to a strong inference of favoritism and corresponding disregard for the rights of the minor victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking," states The Post's 2019 lawsuit.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Donald Hafele in December 2021 denied The Post's attempt to get the material made public, saying that while the arguments were sound, he didn't have the authority to release information about what happened during the secret grand jury proceedings.

Judge: Matters of 'public interest' aren't enough to further justice

The state's 4th District Court of Appeal in May 2023 said that wasn't true. The appeals court judges ordered Delgado, who succeeded Hafele on the case, to look at the material and decide what could be released in furtherance of justice.

In his order denying the release, Delgado said he'd been trying for months to find a way under current law to release the materials in a way that furthers justice but couldn't.

He said that the release of the material is merely a matter of "public interest," but that it wouldn't further justice.

The entity suing is a private company (The Post), Delgado said in his order denying the release. While the press has a "noble obligation to inform the public," that is not furthering justice, he said. "The press has no greater access to the grand jury proceedings that (sic) the public."

The lawsuit argues that "the furtherance of justice, an express legislative exception to grand jury secrecy, is intended for the public benefit, and The Palm Beach Post seeks access on behalf of the public," according to the lawsuit.

The newspaper plans to make the transcripts available to the public as soon as it receives them.

Delgado criticized the reason for seeking the disclosure. "The Court does not find it would further justice merely because the media seeks release, as opposed to any interested party. The release would potentially promote the advancement of other noble interests such as creating more transparency, but that is not the legal standards of our current law."

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Luis Delgado

The new law changes that problem.

It "creates a presumption that disclosure should be granted when requested by the media or any interested person," said Robert Jarvis, law professor at Nova Southeastern University. The new law still allows the judge to redact parts of the documents, such as names of the victims, he added.

Delgado also weighed factors such as the fact that the "principals" involved were not part of the lawsuit, such as witnesses who testified and child victims. Only one victim testified, sources told The Post in 2019.

"Perhaps if a child victim who testified had joined the petition, the Court’s analysis could be different."

He also said much of the material had already been reported by The Post.

But the release of the transcripts could inform the public about the details of how and why Krischer undermined his own case, which led to a charge that did not reflect the number of victims, the age of the single victim who testified or the depth and breadth of the depravity Palm Beach police alleged. They had found nearly two dozen underage girls and young women describing similar stories sex abuse at his Palm Beach mansion.

Delgado found "there is no nexus between release of the records and furtherance of justice" under current law. However, he noted that the new law "significantly modifies the definition of furthering justice to expressly include furthering a public interest."

Jeffrey Epstein transcripts released by court order in Ghislaine Maxwell case

Portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell hanging on the wall in 2005 at Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.

Part of the new law requires that the transcripts already had been released by a court order.

The transcripts were given to prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial under an order by a federal judge that was sealed, according to emails from the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller's Office, which houses the material.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, chief prosecutor in the Maxwell case, sent the order for the material to the clerk's office in October 2020. Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, also was a prosecutor on the 2019 Epstein sex trafficking case.

It is not known whether Comey used the material in the federal case against Maxwell because it is still secret. Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to committ sex trafficking of minors, among other charges, in December 2021 after a month-long trial. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and is serving her time in a Tallahassee prison.

When a prosecutor investigating the state attorney's and sheriff offices' handling of the early Epstein case at the direction of DeSantis sought the material, then-Palm Beach County Chief Judge Krista Marx would not let him have it.

