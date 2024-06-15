Jeffrey Epstein 2006 grand jury transcripts already released. Why you can't see them now

The transcripts of the Jeffrey Epstein 2006 grand jury proceedings that The Palm Beach Post seeks to make public have already been released — to a prosecutor in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in October 2020, according to emails from the Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller's Office.

And there doesn't appear to be any "gentlemen’s agreement" to pass around these documents among law enforcement. Then-Palm Beach County Chief Judge Krista Marx declined to release them earlier that year in January 2020 to a prosecutor working on the investigation ordered by Gov. Ron DeSantis into how the early Epstein case was handled by State Attorney Barry Krischer and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. That investigation found no corruption.

Jeffrey Epstein: Palm Beach Post takes next step to get 2006 grand jury transcripts released

Grand jury documents sent to Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutors

Here's why the release is crucial to the public seeing them.

Part of the new law requires that the transcripts have been already released by a court order.

They were given to prosecutor Maurene Comey in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial under an order by a federal judge that was sealed, the clerk's office emails show.

Maurene Comey, assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, emailed the Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller's Office in October 2020 with a judge's sealed order to release the 2006 Jeffrey Epstein grand jury transcripts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Comey, chief prosecutor in the Maxwell case, sent the order for the material to the clerk's office while she was preparing her case for trial.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, also was a prosecutor on the 2019 Epstein sex trafficking case. Epstein was arrested in July that year and within weeks of his arrest was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell.

It is not known whether Comey used the material in the Maxwell case because it is still secret. Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, among other charges, in December 2021 after a month-long trial. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and is serving her time in a Tallahassee prison.

Holly Baltz is the investigations editor at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hbaltz@pbpost.com.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Epstein grand jury docs released to Ghislaine Maxwell prosecutor