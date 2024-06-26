Jeffersontown gas station blown over, several without power as part of Tuesday's weather

The cover of a Taylorville Road gas station was blown over following severe winds that moved through the area Tuesday and also left several people without power.

A video posted on an Instagram account showed the roof of a Circle K gas station on Taylorsville Road toppled over. As for Louisville residents, there were more than 100 people still without power early Wednesday morning, according to the LG&E Power Outage map.

According to the National Weather Service of Louisville forecast, thunderstorms and rain are expected again for Wednesday and into the evening. Parts of Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana are under a Hazardous Weather Outlook due to the incoming weather.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with the temperature in the high 90s Friday. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms will be back on Saturday until Sunday, although the sky is expected to be clear by the evening, according to the forecast.

Here is the upcoming forecast for Louisville

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m. with showers and thunderstorms likely after. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5-7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts up to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees.

Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

