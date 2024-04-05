Jefferson Parish Schools announce early dismissal due to Solar Eclipse

TechCrunch

DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.