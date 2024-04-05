Jefferson Parish Schools announce early dismissal due to Solar Eclipse
Jefferson Parish Schools announce early dismissal due to Solar Eclipse
Jefferson Parish Schools announce early dismissal due to Solar Eclipse
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
To find out all the details of watching and recording the total solar eclipse on April 8, read on.
Be prepared for power outages and charge devices while on the road with a solar-powered portable generator from Bluetti- currently $226.99 at Walmart.
A decade has now passed since Meta (née Facebook) announced plans to acquire the startup for $2 billion. A decade after the deal was announced, it’s safe to say that the VR headset hasn’t changed the world we live in. “Immersive gaming will be the first, and Oculus already has big plans here that won't be changing and we hope to accelerate,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.
Ford announced Thursday that it’s delaying the production of two electric vehicles, a next-generation EV pickup and a three-row EV SUV. Ford’s CEO has been telegraphing the delays for months. Then on an earnings call in February, CEO Jim Farley said, “Hybrids will play an increasingly important role in our industry’s transition and will be here for the long run.”
Give your green thumb some exercise with this compact five-tiered planter, suitable indoors and out.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
The 45-year-old actor is getting candid about male body standards and the "unrealistic" pressure to appear perfect on screen.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Bay Area/Colombia-based delivery robotics firm Kiwibot this week announced that it has acquired Auto Mobility Solutions. The Taipei firm produces chips specifically for the world of robotics and autonomous driving. Kiwi founder and CEO Felipe Chávez Cortés does, however, tell TechCrunch that rising tensions between the U.S. and China are a key motivator for the purchase.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
BMW's Security Vehicle Training teaches drivers of its armored cars how to escape situations and protect their clients by recreating real-world dangers.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $109 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.