Jefferson Parish opens shelter ahead of severe weather

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish leaders have announced the parish’s preparations for anticipated severe weather on Thursday, May 16.

WGNO meteorologists announced a tornado watch is in effect for the Greater New Orleans area until 3 a.m. Friday.

Parish leaders announced that the Terrytown Playground at 641 Heritage Ave. opened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, to serve as a sturdy shelter for mobile home residents. They said the shelter will remain open until the National Weather Service “gives the all-clear that the storm has passed.”

Residents planning to stay at the shelter should bring their own food and water.

Parish officials are also advising residents to secure loose objects outside and stay inside, away from windows during severe weather conditions.

They are also advising drivers to stay weather aware in areas that are known to flood, noting that a Jefferson Parish ordinance “prohibits motorists from traveling on flooded streets, which may increase the possibility of structural flooding due to wake action caused by moving vehicles.”

