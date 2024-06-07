Jefferson Parish leaders unveil new multi-use path

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish leaders cut the ribbon on a new multi-use path on Thursday, June 6.

According to parish leaders, the new Vintage Drive Multi-Use Path runs along the Vintage Canal and offers walkers and bikers a safe way to get to and from Kenner.

“It was a $1.8 million project that began last October and was a 9-month project that finished on schedule, which is very amazing given the weather conditions here in southeast Louisiana,” said Director of Engineering in Jefferson Parish Angela Desoto.

The new path is about 3,500 feet long and spans from Wilson Drive to Power Boulevard. The multi-use path includes drainage, lighting and landscaping.

Parish officials said the project was funded by the Transportation Alternative Grant Program.

