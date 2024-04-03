Jefferson Parish deputies on scene of triple homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide in the Metairie area on Wednesday, April 3.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, around 10 a.m., the JPSO was called to the corner of Scott Street and Shrewsberry Road, where a set of tents were found in a nearby wooded area.

Deputies said inside the tents were three unresponsive individuals, two women and a man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the JPSO.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the victims after autopsies are done and families are notified.

