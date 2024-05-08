Jefferson Parish’s beloved John Ehret High School band director dies

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — It was a difficult start to the week for those within the John Ehret High School community as news struck of the sudden death of beloved band director Marvin Haywood.

“He left his note and he just, I was just like, ‘No way.’ I was just flabbergasted,” said former John Ehret High School student Jazmine Antoine.

“I’m tapping my momma trying to wake her up. I’m like, ‘Mom, Haywood gone. Haywood gone.’ Like I’m crying, I’m stuttering. Like I don’t know what to do,” said former student Harmony Mosley.

For those who were part of the John Ehret band, they say he was a one-of-a-kind leader with an infectious spirit.

“When I got there, it was just like off the bat, he was just this person that you can just enjoy yourself. You can be yourself. You can enjoy yourself. It doesn’t matter how hard he done worked us out. He’s still making us laugh, cracking jokes,” said Antoine.

On top of his role as a band director, he also played a role as a father figure in many of these students’ lives.

“He’ll buy you shoes if you wanted to. If he knew you didn’t have it, he was getting it for you. Haircuts? He was cutting everybody’s hair who needed haircuts. Most father figures that you have they try to push you. He pushed you to the extreme,” said Mosley.

Due to the impact he has made throughout the community, many believe that the hole he leaves behind may be very difficult to fill.

“We can’t fill in his spot with nobody because it wouldn’t be the same. The children are not going to act the same. The drum majors are not going to act the same. They are going to be like, ‘Oh you got to do this, and oh you got to do that.’ It’s not going to feel right. Nobody is going to feel like doing nothing because it’s not Haywood directing it,” said Mosley.

The Jefferson Parish School District released a statement saying, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our teachers, Mr. Marvin Haywood, and our deepest sympathy and condolences are with Mr. Haywood’s family and the entire John Ehret High School and Jefferson Parish Schools community during this difficult time.”

