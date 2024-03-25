Jefferson County Sheriff’s mourn the passing of Cleovis Whiteside

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of community member Cleovis Whiteside.

On Sunday, JCSO sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. sent out a release offering a statement on the passing of Whiteside.

“I am deeply honored to have celebrated alongside Mr. Whiteside, his beloved wife Arwilda, and their community, marking the extraordinary milestone of their union-the oldest in the State of Arkansas, established on July 24, 1939,” Woods said. “Their enduring bond has been a beacon of love and commitment, inspiring generations.”

Woods said that not only was Whiteside and his wife Arwilda the epitome of a harmonious marriage, but he will leave a void in the community that can never be filled.

“Mr. Whiteside epitomized the quintessential roles of a father, husband, mentor, and beyond,” Woods stated. “His legacy of compassion, integrity, and guidance will continue to resonate within our hearts for years to come. He will be profoundly missed, leaving a void that can never be filled.”

Read the full statement from Woods below:

