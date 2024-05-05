Jefferson County K-9 Graffit to be honored in Washington D.C. memorial

DENVER (KDVR) — A K-9 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty last February will be honored at a national memorial in Washington D.C.

Graffit was shot and killed while helping in the search for an armed subject at the Colorado School of Mines.

The school’s police department tried to apprehend a man who was unconscious in his vehicle, but when officers woke the man he drove, swerving into oncoming traffic before losing consciousness again, according to police reports. When officers woke him again he started ramming into patrol cars in an attempt to flee.

Man gets maximum sentence in shooting death of Jefferson County K-9 Graffit

When officers broke a window and put the car in park, he ran into a wooded area and pointed a handgun at an officer, according to police reports. Police tracked him with Graffit, who the subject, identified as Eduardo Armando Romero, 30, shot and killed.

Last month, Romero received a maximum sentence in the case after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated cruelty to animals, identity theft, menacing, driving under the influence and aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zach Oliver is working with a new K-9 named Ragnar after the death of his previous K-9 Graffit. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Graffit (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

‘Jinx’s Law’ creates stricter punishments for cruelty to law enforcement animals

National Police Dog Foundation honoring K-9 Graffit in memorial service

The National Police Dog Foundation will honor Graffit at the Annual National Police K-9 Memorial Service in Washington, DC on Thursday.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The service will include a wreath laying ceremony for fallen police K-9s who gave their lives in the line of duty last year.

