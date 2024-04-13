Jefferson County judge approves payroll after denying it 3 times, causing financial uncertainty for county employees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – As the work week ends the stress of being paid was and possibly still is the concern for several Jefferson County employees.

The concern comes after County Judge Gerald Robinson refused to sign off on the payroll for April 15 because a former county assessor was not removed from the payroll because of sick time he claimed she didn’t have.

Jefferson County official talks economic impact of a new plant set to bring over 200 jobs

Hundreds of Jefferson County employees were left wondering when their bank account would see the fruits of their labor after payroll for all county employees was denied three times by Robinson.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said Robinson’s actions were “retaliatory and politically motivated.”

“Personal disputes or differing interpretations concerning the details of employee compensation should be handled in a manner that does not hinder the County Clerk’s ability to process payroll,” Woods said in a statement. “Ensuring that employees are compensated for their hard work is not just a matter of law; it is a matter of moral duty.”

KARK 4 News spoke with Woods who said he spent several hours answering questions of financial uncertainty with his employees who had no clue if they were going to get paid or not.

“Some of our employees live check to check and don’t have means to make a way,” Woods said.

A press conference was held Friday where several county employees voiced their anger with Robinson for making a decision based on what many call a “personal vendetta.”

“The county judge has let a personal vendetta get in the way of county employees getting paid,” Lloyd Franklin with the Jefferson County quorum court said.

Jefferson Co. Quorum Court hit with lawsuit from county judge

Robinson denied payroll due to former county assessor and now county employee, Yvonne Humphrey being paid sick time he claims she does not have.

“It’s a play on words and a bald-faced lie from the county judge,” Franklin said, adding there was no violation of a county ordinance by Humphrey.

Franklin said, “the fact that we demanded him to produce the violation he spoke of” is the reason Robinson “stood down.”

According to the county clerk, the payroll has since been approved.

“What was approved was exactly what was denied,” Franklin said.

Woods said that one of his employees confirmed with him that they received their paycheck deposit.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposes plan to increase state employee pay

KARK 4 News reached out to Robinson but hasn’t received a response. Former county assessor Yvonne Humphrey was also contacted for comment but KARK 4 News didn’t receive a call back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.