Jefferson Chamber celebrates are residents accomplishments

Apr. 25—JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce honored area residents on Tuesday evening during the organization's annual awards banquet at the Jefferson Community Center.

The chamber has approximately 100 members, and the banquet is a way to say thank you to the membership, said JACC President Chip Ashcraft. He said members work pretty hard all year and it is a good way to award their efforts.

The chamber also gave out six awards to area residents for the accomplishments and commitment to the community.

Bill Pawlowski received the 2023 Citizen of the Year Award from Ashcraft. Pawlowski is a 1997 Ohio State graduate and is a certified public accountant who has served as treasurer for many area groups and volunteers to assist many organizations, Ashcraft said.

Pawlowski said the organization gave him his award at the right time, just before dinner. He said his speech would be short so he could eat.

He credited his family with providing him the support system to help the community.

Bill and Darla Painter also received the organization's Good Samaritan Award for their service to the community. Both are board members of the chamber and returned to Jefferson to raise their family.

"What a great community," Bill Painter said.

Adrianna Brass, a senior at Jefferson Area High School, received the Youth Community Service Award, but was not able to attend because of a high school softball game and a college trip, said Jefferson Area Local Schools administrator Jeremy Huber.

The award is given to a student who goes above and beyond his or her peers in service and academics.

Huber said Brass volunteered at a variety of area organizations and has been a member of the school's volleyball team, philanthropy club and the National Honor Society.

Bev Fallon, retired Henderson Public Library director, received the Chuck Lewis/Lifetime of Service Award for her work in the community.

"Honestly I have no words. I am deeply honored to be part of this community," she said.

Shane and Brittaney Bryson, owners of Full Auto Sales and Repair, were honored as Business of the Year award for their efforts in the business community.

Bretteny Berrier received the "Dream Big' Business of the Year Award for her work in developing Harrison's Doggy Spaw in downtown Jefferson.

She said she was brought to the banquet under false pretenses and was surprised she got the award.