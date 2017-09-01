Jeff Sessions' DOJ To Put Woman Who Laughed At Jeff Sessions On Trial Yet Again

WASHINGTON ― Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department plans to put a woman who laughed at the now-attorney general back on trial yet again, a federal prosecutor told a D.C. judge here on Friday.

Desiree Fairooz, a woman taken into custody after she laughed during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing, will go to trial in November for a second time.

Fairooz and her lawyer rejected a plea deal offered by the government in which she would have pleaded guilty to one of two charges in exchange for the government recommending a sentence of time served, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall said in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

Chief Judge Robert E. Morin previously tossed out a jury’s guilty verdict against Fairooz in July because the government had improperly argued that her laughter alone was enough to convict.

This story begins in early January, way back when Sessions was still on Donald Trump’s good side and was the president-elect’s nominee for attorney general.

Sessions, a hard-line conservative whose nomination as a federal judge had been rejected by the Senate back in the 1980s over concerns about his views on race, had drawn opposition from civil rights organizations and progressive groups concerned about his positions. Fairooz, a retired librarian and demonstrator associated with the group Code Pink, was seated in the audience for his Senate confirmation hearing.

While introducing Sessions, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) claimed his colleague had a “clear and well-documented” record of “treating all Americans equally under the law.” Fairooz found that laughable. So she laughed.

A rookie Capitol Hill police officer who had never made an arrest nor guarded a congressional hearing before then decided to take Fairooz into custody. Fairooz objected, at first questioning why she was being arrested, then voicing her opposition to Sessions as multiple officers escorted her from the room.

Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017

Fairooz was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol. She went to trial in D.C. Superior Court in May. A jury convicted her on both counts, but members of the jury told HuffPost they were focused on Fairooz’s conduct after an officer took her into custody. “She did not get convicted for laughing,” the jury foreperson said. “It was her actions as she was being asked to leave.”

The government, however, had explicitly argued during the trial that Fairooz’s laughter, in and of itself, would have been enough to find her guilty. Morin, the judge overseeing the trial, rejected that assertion and tossed out the jury’s verdict, calling the government’s argument that laughter alone was sufficient to sustain a guilty verdict “disconcerting.” He ordered a new trial.

Fairooz, center, at Sessions' confirmation hearing in January, before her arrest.

Coverage of Fairooz’s trial went viral after the case was first reported by HuffPost, sparking jokes by late-night comedians and attracting the attention of Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, who wrote that “substantial questions exist with respect to the application of law” in Fairooz’s case.