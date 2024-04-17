Jeff Hurd qualifies for ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Republican Jeff Hurd officially qualified for the ballot in Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Under Colorado Law, it takes a petition with at least 1,500 signatures to qualify for a federal congressional ballot as a major party candidate, like Republican or Democrat.

The petition Hurd submitted contained 4,388 signatures. The Secretary of State’s Office rejected 2,226 signatures leaving Hurd with 2,162 valid signatures.

Once we made the ballot we celebrated for about a minute and then we were back on the campaign trail working hard getting through the district and meeting folks across the Western Slope and in Southern Colorado Jeff Hurd

