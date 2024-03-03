Jeff Elhart: When things began to change (or for the worse)

This is the fourth in a series of articles on Brittany Midolo’s new book, "Decide to Survive: How I Beat Addiction & How You Can, Too."

Brittany’s story is one of hope for those who may be suffering with substance abuse and/or mental illness:

While in my new school, I started dating a guy. A boyfriend my parents didn’t like for many of the same reasons they didn’t like my first boyfriend from middle school. I thought he was a sweet guy. “Brandon” had long hair, was very tall and thin, and always wore jeans and a T-shirt, and he just didn’t fit the image of the kind of guy they wanted me to be with. He also didn’t think much of school and ditched classes often. My parents didn’t want me following that same path and flunking a grade. They were hoping my new school would be a completely fresh start for me. And they didn’t think Brandon was very nice to me either. At one point when I got caught shoplifting a pregnancy test, they were adamant that I should end the relationship. But I convinced them that he was changing, that he wouldn’t be a bad influence on me, and that we were going to be fine. Like I always told them, “I’ve got this.” I had the confidence that I would continue to thrive, but I don’t think I cared very much whether my parents liked him. I was a teenager, and their opinion wasn’t a big deal to me, though I wish it had mattered to me more.

But my friends’ opinions did matter to me, and they didn’t think Brandon was good for me either. Even though they and he never did anything together — I kind of had a school life and a boyfriend life that were separate from each other — they knew there were times when I’d cry because he said something that made me feel worthless. I didn’t listen to them enough to break up with him — not yet anyway — but I knew he probably wasn’t best for me. But I thought I was very much in love, and he said he felt the same way.

I was developing a pattern that would become common for me — falling in love with how a guy made me feel, enjoying the thrill of it, and then following blindly even after becoming disenchanted with the relationship. Like so many people tend to do, I was always trying to fill a void with my relationships, and the guys I dated always made me feel like I was enough — at least for a while. Looking back, I can see that I picked boyfriends who didn’t really build me up at all. But the “bad boy” types could talk like they were so in love with me, and for someone who hated herself, it was what I needed to feel.

As far as I knew then, things were going really well, and for the first time, I was doing well in school. But when I was 16, during my third year there, I found out I was pregnant. I was terrified.

Dad got home, and immediately Mom said, “Your daughter needs to talk to you. Go downstairs.”

When he came into the room, I just sat there crying and shaking, so scared that it was hard to get the words out. But when I told him, he was eerily calm. It was something I had never experienced from him.

The first words out of his mouth were, “It’s OK. We’re going to make this work.”

That was not at all what I expected to hear, and it made me feel understood. He and I had not gotten along very well recently, but his reassurance meant so much to me. He made me feel safe.

But there were more people to tell. The school had a rule for situations like this. You had to go before the board and apologize for your sin, knowing that it would result in being kicked out of the school. So, I was really nervous about my next steps.

I told my gym teacher first, and he went and talked to the principal. The next day, it was over. I wouldn’t have to go before the board after all. I wasn’t sure what had happened or what kind of conversations they had, but they told me it was okay. They said they would support me and told me to let them know what I needed.

I was the first pregnant student at the school who was not made to apologize.

The idea of becoming a mother was scary. I had fears of going through it all by myself because I was worried, I wouldn’t be able to stay with Brandon. Things were changing between us, even before my pregnancy, and they continued to get worse. He had been excited when we first found out, but we were growing apart. And to be honest, something inside me wanted to change. We fought all the time, and sometimes he verbally abused me. The fact that I had gotten pregnant added to his negative attitude toward me and that continued to feed my self-hatred.

That didn’t take all the feelings of shame away; you can still feel like you’ve done something wrong even when people are supporting you, and I knew I had made a mistake. But my friends were excited about the baby and gave me a shower. They assured me they would be there for me throughout the whole process, and they were. I kept going to classes as usual, and my daughter wasn’t born until near the end of the school year, so I didn’t have to miss too much school. But I knew life would be different from then on.

We’ll learn more about Brittany’s story next time.

