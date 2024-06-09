Jeff Bezos owns a $10 million Swiss private jet. See inside the Pilatus PC-24 with its unusual toilet in the galley.

Jeff Bezos owns three private jets worth $140 million in total, per JetSpy data.

That includes a Pilatus PC-24, which the Swiss company calls "the world's only super versatile jet."

It can seat up to 10 people and uniquely has a toilet in the galley to save space.

Just like Elon Musk and Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' private jet of choice is a Gulfstream G650ER. In fact, he owns two of them.

But the Amazon founder also has a smaller business jet known for its versatility, according to data from JetSpy.

Swiss planemaker Pilatus bills its PC-24 as "the world's only super versatile jet" because it's capable of landing on short and unpaved runways.

Business Insider saw inside a PC-24 on display in Geneva at EBACE, Europe's largest business aviation conference. The model we visited is slightly newer than Bezos', built in 2023, compared to the Amazon founder's 2020 jet.

Jeff Bezos owns three private jets worth around $140 million, according to data from JetSpy.

The majority of that figure is owed to two Gulfstream G650ERs. But the Amazon founder also owns a smaller jet made by a Swiss company: the PC-24 from Pilatus.

A PC-24, worth around $10 million, was on display in May at EBACE, a business aviation conference in Geneva.

This jet is the first of the updated model that Pilatus announced last October. On the tail, its livery features the Alps' famous Matterhorn.

It has a maximum cruise speed of 506 miles-per-hour, but Pilatus bills it as "the world's only super versatile jet" because it can land on shorter and non-paved runways.

Compared to one of Gulfstream's large business jet, it looks tiny — but the two are designed for completely different journeys.

In the background of this image is a Gulfstream G700 which is only slightly bigger than the G650ER. It's almost twice as long as the PC-24 and is capable of flying for more than 10 hours straight.

With a range of around 2,200 miles, the PC-24 would need a fuel stop to travel between Bezos' Miami home and Amazon's Seattle HQ.

Boarding the plane, most people have to duck to fit into the cabin that's 5 feet and 1 inch high.

The first thing you see is the compact galley ...

... which has a sink and a cupboard for champagne glasses ...

... and space for a coffee machine or another appliance.

The only sign of the most unique feature is this toilet button.

Below the sink, you can pull a handle to reveal the toilet: a unique layout that saves space.

Just a curtain separates it from the cockpit, where only one pilot is needed to operate the jet. At least there's a door to the cabin on the other side for privacy.

Bathrooms are usually at the aft of a jet, but on the PC-24 you'll find a curtain ...

... which allows for convenient inflight access to the hold, which has a cargo capacity of 3,100 lbs.

This cabin has seats for eight passengers, but the PC-24 can alternatively be configured for up to 10 people.

The seats can swivel round 180 degrees ...

... and also lie flat — an uncommon feature on jets designed for shorter distances.

Along the ceiling are the lights and air vents, with neat little seatbelt signs.

This PC-24 also had a divan that can be made up into a bed.

Bezos' PC-24 was built in 2020 — before Pilatus added the divan as an option.

Its armrests also come with holders for two drinks.

Behind the rear seat there's more storage space.

And underneath the windows are pop-out tables for each seat.

For a man with as much money as Bezos — the world's second richest person — it's interesting that he would own this small jet as well as his large ones.

So it's likely that he was keen on the PC-24's main selling points: the only business jet capable of landing on unpaved runways as short as 3,090 feet while loaded to its maximum capacity, plus its unique space-saving designs.

