Who Is Jeff Bezos' Wife, MacKenzie?

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos was named the richest man in the world Thursday, putting the already high profile Bezos beneath an even bigger spotlight. His wife, MacKenzie Bezos, has remained relatively under the radar in comparison.

Jeff Bezos is now worth $90.3 billion, surpassing Bill Gates' estimated net worth of $90 billion. The prolific businessman has been married to his wife since 1993.

Here are six quick facts about MacKenzie Bezos.

1. MacKenzie Bezos grew up in San Francisco, California. Her father was a financial planner while her mother was a stay-at-home mom.

Photo: Getty Images

2. She attended Princeton University where she studied beneath legendary author Toni Morrison.

3. MacKenzie Bezos is the author of two books: "The Testing of Luther Albright," published in 2005, and "Traps," published in 2013.

4. MacKenzie Bezos has described herself as the "opposite" of her extrovert husband. "Jeff is the opposite of me," she told Vogue in 2013. "He likes to meet people. He's a very social guy. Cocktail parties for me can be nerve-racking. The brevity of conversations, the number of them — it's not my sweet spot."

5. The couple first met while working at a hedge fund in New York City. MacKenzie Bezos said she first encountered Jeff Bezos while interviewing at the job.

"My office was next to his," she told Vogue. "And all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh. How could you not fall in love with that laugh?"

They were engaged three months after they started dating, when MacKenzie was 23 years old.

6. She helped launch an anti bullying website in 2014. "Bystander Revolution" boasts celebrity contributors who share stories and advice about bullying.

Photo: Getty Images

