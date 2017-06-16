Find Out Jeff Bezos' Net Worth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos took to Twitter Thursday to ask his 243,000 followers how he should spend his billions, saying he wants to invest in more philanthropic endeavors. While it’s well known that Bezos is one of the three richest men in the country, some started to wonder about his net worth.

According to Forbes, Bezos has an estimated net worth of $82. 1 billion. He falls second to Microsoft co-creator Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $89.1 billion. Below Bezos are business mogul Warren Buffet at $76.4 billion and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg at $62.5 billion.

Bezos, 53, posted the message with the headline, “Request for ideas…”

“This tweet is a request for ideas. I’m thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time — working on the long term. For philanthropy, I find I’m drawn to the other end of the spectrum: right now. As one example, I’m very inspired and moved by the work done at Marcy’s Place here in Seattle. I like long-term — it’s a huge lever: Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post — all of these are contributing to society and civilization in their own ways. But I’m thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now — short term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact. If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea) and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too). Thanks! Jeff”

The following day, the tweet amassed more than 14,000 likes, nearly 7,000 shares and over 23,000 comments. It seems, when people ask for opinions on the internet, they are more than happy to share them.

By 2015, Bezos had donated an estimated $100 million in lifetime charitable gifts, Forbes reported in October 2016. Most of the donations had an emphasis on science.

In 2014, Bezos and his family donated $20 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center so researches would have money to possibly discover a method to cure cancer, Geek Wire wrote at the time. Five years earlier, he donated $10 million to support research for immunotherapy.

Mike Bezos, Jeff’s step-father and Bezos Family Foundation co-founder, said he was eager to see if scientist could make progress in fighting leukemia and lymphoma.

“We’ve followed the work Fred Hutch scientists have been conducting over the last few years in the promising area of immunotherapy to combat cancer and are so encouraged by the spectacular results in patients with leukemia and lymphoma,” he said in a 2014 press release. “The potential to now attack other cancers with this approach is too huge not to take this research to the next level. We believe the scientists at Fred Hutch are ready to take this challenge, and we are pleased to be supporting their efforts.”

Photo: Getty Images

