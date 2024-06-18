Jeep goes airborne in crash; local man killed

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Huron County.

According to OSHP, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, a Jeep Wrangler headed southbound on West River Road went off the right side of the roadway and hit a culvert storm drain cover.

I-TEAM: Crackdown coming on busy local highway

The impact sent the Jeep airborne, OSHP reports. The Jeep overturned several times before crashing into a tree, a fence post and a large raised flower bed.

The Jeep eventually landed in a private driveway off the west side of West River Road, according to a press release from OSHP.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, OSHP reports. He was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

Melt Bar and Grilled has filed for bankruptcy

The driver was identified as Shane Webb, 37, of Willard.

“Alcohol, drug use, and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash,” OSHP reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.