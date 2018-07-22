Jeanine Pirro Slams 'Fascism' After Whoopi Clash On 'The View'

Jeanine Pirro devoted roughly eight minutes of the opening of her Fox News show on Saturday night to give her view of the meaning of her heated exchange Thursday with Whoopi Goldberg on “The View,” slamming what she termed the “out-of-control” anger of the left.

Pirro on “The View” had accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” an insult implying that anyone who criticizes President Donald Trump is addled. Goldberg finally bounced Pirro out of the ABC studio, saying: “Get the fuck out of the building.”

“I was cursed at, and I and my team were thrown out of the building,” a studiously calm Pirro said on her show “Justice With Judge Jeanine.” “Nobody needs to feel sorry for me. I’m a big girl and I’d go back on ‘The View’ again. No one intimidates me.”

The New York Post’s Page Six and The Daily Mail reported that Pirro gave as good as she got as she sparred with Goldberg and called the cast of “The View” “c**cksuckers” in front of the audience.

Pirro made no mention of that, instead insisting on Saturday that her faceoff with Goldberg is a “microcosm of what’s going on in this country.”

As she continued, she also made no mention of people yelling at, beating up or calling the police on minorities and immigrants. Goldberg had referenced that on Thursday, telling Pirro that what she most objected to about Trump was that “I’ve never seen anybody whip up such hatred.”

Pirro on Saturday said the “microcosm” she referred to is the “level of hatred toward the 45th president [that] is beyond anything we’ve seen in American history.”

Trump was “an icon” before he ran for president, she said. Now, it has become “fashionable to threaten the president,” she added.

“The anger of the left in America is out of control,” Pirro declared. “When we get screamed at even before we give an opinion, something’s wrong. ... Thinking you are right and not allowing debate is fascism.”

For Pirro’s full message, check out the video up top.

Then check out Goldberg’s take on the encounter here: