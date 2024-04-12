Jeanerette Police Department's hiring committee 'dissolved'

TechCrunch

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has confirmed that Russian government-backed hackers stole emails from several U.S. federal agencies as a result of an ongoing cyberattack at Microsoft. In a statement published Thursday, the U.S. cyber agency said the cyberattack, which Microsoft initially disclosed in January, allowed the hackers to steal federal government emails "through a successful compromise of Microsoft corporate email accounts."