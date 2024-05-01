Jeana Ross wins special runoff election for Alabama House District 27 seat

Jeana Ross won the Alabama House District 27 Republican special runoff election Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

She defeated opponent Alan Miller by a vote of 53% to 47%, the Alabama Secretary of State's site shows. There were 3,022 ballots were cast in a district with 38,820 registered voters.

Ross has no Democrat challenger and will now take the seat unopposed. This brings the Republican to Democrat ratio in the House to 75-29. There will be a special election June 18 the fill the final vacant seat, House District 54.

The special election was held to replace Sen. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, who left the position to hold the Senate District 9 seat.

Ross formerly served as secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education from 2012 to 2020. She also served in administrative positions in Boaz City and Madison and Marshall County systems.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com or on X @TheVictorHagan. To support his work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jeana Ross wins runoff election for Alabama House District 27 seat