JEA trial: Prosecutor interrogates former JEA executive on why she didn't speak up

The trial is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva on Friday challenged, in a times heated questioning, why former JEA chief operating officer Melissa Dykes didn't do more to speak up before or after the utility's board of directors approved an incentive plan that could have generated multimillion dollar payments.

The tone of Duva's questioning — several days into the trial of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher — had markedly shifted from Thursday afternoon, during which Dykes told jurors she believed Wannemacher to be one of the most honest people she knows. Duva noted that in a prior 2020 interview with the FBI, Dykes acknowledged she would have "taken" the lucrative phantom stocks that were they key mechanism of the incentive plan. "What other option was there?" she said in response.

"Isn't the easy option to say, 'No?'" Duva responded.

The prosecutor's interrogation prompted both sets of defense lawyers to ask U.S. District Judge Brian Davis to declare a mistrial, which he immediately denied.

Dykes maintained that although she, Zahn and Wannemacher fully understood the incentive plan's potential for large payouts, she also believed Zahn had privately briefed board members on the workings of the plan. "I wasn’t privy to those private conversations," she said. Dykes was shocked, she has said, when the board approved the plan during a July 2019 meeting.

Five of the six board members at the time have told jurors they didn't understand the plan's potential value and would not have voted to approve it if they had. The public presentation Wannemacher provided prior to the board's vote did not disclose the potential for multimillion-dollar payouts, a fact prosecutors believe should have been shared.

At one point, Duva asked Dykes if she could recall former JEA board chair April Green confiding that she'd felt "misled" on the incentive plan — the alleged get-rich scheme at the heart of the indictment against Wannemacher and Zahn. That question prompted a lengthy non-public discussion among the attorneys and judge, who ultimately allowed Dykes to answer.

Dykes told jurors she did remember Green telling her that.

Duva's questioning of Dykes will continue after the court's midday recess.

