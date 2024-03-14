JEA Trial: Juries to deliberate on verdicts of JEA executives accused of trying to steal millions

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: The jury in Aaron Zahn’s case will be released at 5:30 p.m. It was just announced that jury in Ryan Wannemacher’s case has been released as well.

The judge has decided to seal the first verdict for Aaron Zahn until both verdicts are decided.

ORIGINAL: Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations on Thursday morning in the trial of 2 former JEA executives.

Both men could face decades in prison for allegedly conspiring to steal in connection to the sale of the utility.

Closing arguments finished up on Wednesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors hammered down on Aaron Zahn, saying he had plans to make millions on the sale of JEA from the start and said that he then roped Wannamacher into it, making him equally guilty.

The defense argued that these men were proposing a legitimate business idea.

Zahn’s jury will return at 9 a.m. for deliberations. Wannamacher’s jury will return at 9:30 a.m. This is a unique case where each jury will deliberate separately and return 2 verdicts. Both men face up to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors also argued that Zahn was “alarming employees,” and he stated the “worst case scenario presented as fact” when it came to the future worth of the utility company.

Prosecutors said the sale wasn’t Wannamacher’s idea, but he went along with it. They said he was the “math guy” and had “so many outs.” They claim Zahn was trying to sell the utility, make $40 million and “walk out the back door.”

Zahn’s defense attorney said Zahn believed JEA was a healthy company, but some factors could hurt the utility, like the popularity of solar, which is why he presented the idea to sell in the first place.

Both men have maintained their innocence.

Action News Jax will be back in the courtroom to update you as jurors get their instructions and will then wait for a verdict.

