JEA Trial: Former CEO Aaron Zahn used 'extreme conditions' to 'force' the board's hand

Former JEA executives Aaron Zahn, left, and Ryan Wannemacher appear at a December 2019 Jacksonville City Council meeting to answer questions about JEA's potential privatization and a controversial bonus plan.

The JEA trial is ongoing. This story will be updated.

One of the major data points backing up the case former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn made to the board of directors in 2019 to justify the need to push the city-owned utility toward third-rail concepts like privatization was a projection that rooftop solar-panel installation would begin to aggressively eat away the agency's revenue.

But Tim Hunt, a JEA analytics expert, told jurors in the fraud trial against Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher, that he viewed those projections, shared with the board, as "out of the realm of reality" and "the worst-case scenario presented as fact." Hunt raised enough concern about those projections that he landed a meeting with Zahn himself in the fall of 2019, when the privatization effort was moving at a rapid clip.

During that meeting, Hunt testified, Zahn told him, "Sometimes you have to use extreme conditions in order to get leverage for appropriate decisions to be made."

Hunt told assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva that he interpreted that to mean Zahn was "lay(ing) out these extreme cases to force the board’s hand’ to approve a sale."

That testimony underscores a point prosecutors have argued throughout the trial: Zahn concocted a contrived case to justify privatizing one of the largest public utilities in the United States. That bad-faith justification, the government said, was a key part of an alleged conspiracy between Zahn and Wannemacher to pocket millions of dollars off the top of a potential sale.

Nate Monroe is a metro columnist whose work regularly appears every Thursday and Sunday. Follow him on Twitter @NateMonroeTU.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JEA Trial: Former CEO Aaron Zahn used 'extreme conditions' to 'force' the board's hand