JEA board hires Vickie Cavey as interim CEO to replace outgoing Jay Stowe

The new JEA headquarters building is at 225 Pearl St. in downtown Jacksonville.

The JEA board voted Monday to make former JEA administrator Vickie Cavey the utility's interim CEO, replacing Jay Stowe as the top executive.

Cavey came out of retirement last month when the board hired her as its adviser and staff liaison to JEA administrators.

She previously worked as a JEA administrator from 1996 to 2016. She returned to JEA from May 2020 to January 2021 when she was a special assistant to interim CEO Paul McElroy and assisted Stowe during the first two months of his tenure after he started work as CEO in December 2020.

The board hired her as an adviser for $200 an hour for a period of up to six months and directed her to help select an outside consultant who will examine JEA's operations and spending. The board also called on her to examine a staff reorganization Stowe did in February and do any fact-finding sought by the board.

Stowe earned a $669,500 salary at JEA, which is the eight-largest municipal utility in the nation. It provides electricity to about 500,000 customers, water service to around 380,000 customers and sewer service to roughly 300,000 customers in most of Duval County and parts of St. Johns, Nassau and Clay counties.

