JCSO releases most wanted list

May 17—The Johnson County Sheriff's Office recently released an updated most wanted list. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and all warrants should be confirmed before the arrest.

The following are wanted on the following charges in Johnson County:

* William Bearden: bond forfeiture and forgery; two charges of forgery; and numerous charges of fraudulent use and possession of identifying numbers.

* Wahib S. Sadek Hamed: three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; terroristic threat against a peace officer; evading arrest in a vehicle; bail jumping; and resisting arrest.

* Rogelio Flores: indecent exposure to a minor.

* Carlos Ayala: aggravated sexual assault; aggravated sexual assault of a child; and continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

* Sean Jason Smitherman: two charges of possession of a controlled substance; and a false drug test.

* Denny Muniz: three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bail jumping.

* Francisco Saldana: deadly conduct and failure to identify a fugitive.

* Brandon Michael Stewart: possession of a controlled substance and motion to revoke possession of a controlled substance.

* Donald Joe Painter: burglary.

* Josue Abel Beltran-Fuentes: two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

* William Raymond Landis: bond forfeiture and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Anonymous tips can be given by contacting the Johnson County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-794-8477. Callers may remain anonymous. Should their tip lead to an indictment or arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.