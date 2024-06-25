JCPS superintendent to receive last evaluation before contract expires

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio meets members of the Academy @ Shawnee football team during the unveiling of the new field and grandstands

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is scheduled to receive his first evaluation following a year of transportation issues that resulted in more than 17 million lost minutes of instruction time districtwide.

The evaluation will be presented at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, where members are expected to discuss Pollio's leadership skills ahead of his contract's expiration in June 2025.

Pollio became acting superintendent of JCPS in 2017 before taking the role on permanently in 2018. His initial contract was set to end in 2022, but the board reappointed him for another term in 2021, just three months after giving Pollio a largely positive evaluation.

Pollio has not publicly stated whether he plans to seek another term. And a request for comment on his future plans was not immediately returned.

While Pollio's last evaluation was again largely positive, leading him to receive a 24% raise, his ability to lead Kentucky's largest district through massive changes has been repeatedly called into question in the aftermath of last year's first day of school.

That disastrous day, as Pollio called it, put JCPS in the national spotlight. And despite many efforts, transportation woes persisted through the school year.

In response, Pollio urged school board members to approve a plan that ended busing for most magnet students, which led the local NAACP to call for his resignation and two parents to file a lawsuit against the district.

An investigation into what caused the transportation issues also highlighted a toxic corporate culture within JCPS that prevents staff from questioning leadership decisions out of a fear of retaliation.

That was one of the main issues school board members dinged Pollio for in last year's evaluation.

Likely due to the district's size, that evaluation stated, "There can be a lack of consistency in positive culture from school to school and department to department. Board members continue to hear concerns from both staff and parents regarding disruptions to classroom learning. The Board is also mindful that disproportionalities continue to exist in disciplinary outcomes."

Marty Pollio: Click here to view Pollio's contract

The length of Pollio's tenure is abnormal.

The Kentucky School Boards Association found that at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, the average length of service for all Kentucky superintendents was just over four years.

When looking at the Council of the Great City Schools, which is comprised of 78 urban school districts across the country, only 10 superintendents had a longer tenure than Pollio last year.

School board members have previously fought to keep Pollio in his position by increasing his salary to $350,244 in addition to a monthly vehicle stipend.

Pollio has also said he's wanted to stay in the high-stress role to see the district's new student assignment plan, new funding formula and other changes through.

"I feel a responsibility to ensure that they are successful as we implement (those) over the next year or two," Pollio said at the time.

Pollio has also emphasized research showing student outcomes improve when district leadership prevails.

"There continues to be a significant amount of turnover in superintendents across America, especially in large districts, and I think that is extremely negative for student outcomes," he said. "I think the districts we've seen be successful have had continuity of leadership in order to get those outcomes. That’s what I want and hope to see here — that we reap the benefits for students in all of the changes that we have made. It's the No. 1 thing I continue to focus on."

It is unclear if Pollio still views his role in the same light as he did a year ago. In a press conference during the first week of school last August, he became visibly frustrated while defending himself and explaining the emotional toll running JCPS has taken on him and his family.

"I am fearful for this community," Pollio said at that time about when he is no longer running JCPS. "There will not be many, if any, applications for this job."

He mentioned the attack on the district by Republican lawmakers who are once again threatening to split up the system, the teacher sick outs that consumed the start of his tenure, the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the intense scrutiny public education has witnessed in recent years.

"My family has suffered a great deal from me having this job," Pollio said.

The board's meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the VanHoose Education Center, 3332 Newburg Road.

This story will be updated.

