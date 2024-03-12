JCPS students rally at Capitol over CROWN Act, Black Student Union bills

Jefferson County Public School students and supporters gather in the Kentucky state Capitol rotunda to rally against Senate Bill 93, which would affect Black Student Unions.

FRANKFORT — A large crowd of Jefferson County Public Schools' students and supporters showed up at the state Capitol on Tuesday to lend a voice for and against some of the bills affecting young people this legislative session.

Some students were there to support what's known as the CROWN Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture at schools. A version of the act has been introduced in each chamber — Senate Bill 291 and House Bill 232 — but neither has gotten a committee assignment.

Other students were rallying against a bill that threatens whether Black Student Unions can organize in public school districts.

Senate Bill 93 would ban public school districts from “expending any resources or funds” to organizations that discriminate based on sex, color, national sex, disability or origin and engage in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The bill’s primary sponsor is Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield. It has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee, where it awaits a hearing.

Nathan McGill, a student at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, said he joined Tuesday's rally because he believes the bill discriminates against underrepresented minorities and their history.

In 2020, JCPS released several racial equity initiatives that would allow conversations around events — such as the murder of George Floyd and shooting of Breonna Taylor — to happen outside the classroom.

One of the recommendations was to have Black Student Unions form at middle and high schools.

Mark Herbert, JCPS communications manager, said Superintendent Marty Pollio has already voiced opposition to SB 93.

"We have concerns about the threat that it would pose to our programs that are working and effective in closing the achievement gap between Black and white students," Herbert said.

Herbert also said JCPS did not organize or pay for transportation to the rally, but helped coordinate students’ travel to participate in the event.

Justeena Kemp, an eighth-grade member of the Black Student Union at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School, said the organization isn’t important just for the schools, but also the community.

She said that they partner with Justice Now, which are learning hubs that involve teachers and students completing projects around Louisville that deal with issues like civic engagement, racial justice and police-community relations.

One example, Kemp said, is when the Black Student Union last year hosted a food drive in partnership with Justice Now.

Kemp also said that being in a Black Student Union isn’t just an after-school activity, but a significant part of her life.

“I want to continue with this all throughout my life, even when I graduate,” Kemp said.

Raziya Sisse, a junior at Fern Creek High School, said the Black Student Union is important because the group learns about history that isn’t included in the classroom curriculum.

“I just feel like it’s a vital part of our culture and history to be able to learn about it in a different light because I feel like a lot of times traditional teaching is watered down,” Sisse said.

She also said that students who attended today's rally were excused from school.

Moria Harris, another student at Fern Creek High School, said it was important for her to show up to the rally because the Black Student Union lets her use her voice and express her opinions in a comfortable setting.

“We’re just here to let our voice be heard and show them that our history shouldn’t be erased,” Harris said.

Meredith was not immediately available for comment.

