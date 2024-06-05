JCPS, Molina to make major announcement at abandoned Passport site on west Broadway

The unfinished Passport Health building on west Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky will become a new Jefferson County Public school. March 16, 2022

Health care and school leaders are expected to make a "significant announcement" Friday at a site in west Louisville, where multiple high-profile developments previously fell through.

Representatives from Passport by Molina Healthcare and Jefferson County Public Schools are scheduled to be at the site at 18th and Broadway, which at one time was supposed to become the headquarters for Passport Health Plan.

The joint press conference was announced in an invitation obtained Wednesday by The Courier Journal.

JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan would not say what the announcement is, but it comes amid the district's search for permanent locations for two middle schools: Grace James Academy and J. Blaine Hudson Middle. Both schools were scheduled to begin construction this year in the district's facilities plan.

Hudson's current temporary location is less than one-mile from the site. In February, Pollio said he expected to announce a permanent location for Hudson within the next two months. A timeline for an announcement regarding Grace James has not been provided. Both schools are anticipated to be over capacity at their current locations.

The west Broadway property is the site of the former Phillip Morris tobacco plant and has seen several major development disappointments in recent years.

In 2014, Walmart announced plans to build a superstore that would have generated several hundred jobs. But it abandoned those plans in 2016, following a lawsuit that challenged the project's rezoning.

The retailer said it would not revive plans for the store, even after the Kentucky Court of Appeals threw out the legal challenge. The litigation was based largely on the store's design and compliance with local land development code provisions.

In 2018, Passport Health Plan broke ground on an $82 million headquarters at the site. But construction abruptly halted in 2019 after the nonprofit was shut out of a state Medicaid contract, losing much of its funding.

"While we remain passionate about the continued revitalization of west Louisville and hope to play a significant role in those efforts in the future, we have no choice but to delay any further work on Passport's new headquarters building," Passport CEO Mark Carter said at the time.

In 2022, California-based Molina Healthcare bought the land for $8 million after purchasing Passport.

At that time, Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport by Molina Healthcare, said in a release the company would seek input from community and government leaders and local stakeholders and will “think beyond the needs of our own company, to help make this property a vibrant place.”

Business reporter Matthew Glowicki contributed to this report. Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

