JCPD: Man arrested, threatened person with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly threatening a person with a knife.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reported that officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Pine Lane around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation determined that David Peterson, 43, allegedly threatened an individual with a knife.

Peterson was charged with aggravated assault (domestic), disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

