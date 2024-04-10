JCP&L mystery: What caused thousands in Monmouth County to lose power earlier this week?

MIDDLETOWN - Jersey Central Power & Light is investigating the cause of a major outage in northern Monmouth County on Monday, which left more than 9,000 customers without electricity and caused traffic signals on Route 36 to go dark at the start of the evening commute.

A preliminary assessment of the power failure indicates that the culprit may have been that powerful storm that moved through the region one week ago today, which had weakened a specific electrical line in the area, said Chris Hoenig, a JCP&L spokesman.

Did you see it? How to dispose of your solar eclipse glasses

“The investigation is continuing, though the evidence does point to this line having been impacted by the winds that accompanied the storm last Wednesday,” Hoenig explained. “It held on for a few extra days, but ultimately failed (Monday) evening.”

Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul J. Bailey said that motor vehicles had to be diverted around intersections where there were traffic light outages on Route 36, with fire police responding to the affected sites with barricades.

Police in Atlantic Highlands reported that their department followed the same procedure. Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and Highlands were all affected by the outage on Monday.

Initially, JCP&L said that the outage appeared to have been caused by a substation failure. Power to that part of the Raritan Bayshore was rerouted through another substation while crews investigated the source of the trouble.

More local news: Teacher from Point Pleasant met student for sex in NJ wildlife preserve in Monmouth: Cops

The outage occurred about 4:15 p.m. Monday and electricity was restored to all customers in the region by about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

An estimated 1,500 customers in northern Middletown alone were without electricity during the outage, according to JCP&L.

More than 3% of all customers in Monmouth County were impacted by the disruption.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore power outage: What caused thousands to lose electricity?