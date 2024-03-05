JCBank recognized by Indiana Chamber of Commerce as a 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana recipient

Mar. 4—SEYMOUR — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has recognized JCBank as a 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana recipient.

In its 19th year, this program honors top organizations in the state as determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. Company evaluations and the selection process are administered by Workforce Research Group.

Specific company rankings will be unveiled on May 8, 2024, at an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center.

Marvin S. Veatch, JCBank President and CEO, said, "It is an honor to be recognized as an Indiana Chamber of Commerce 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana recipient. At JCBank, the employees are our priority, and we strive to create a culture where they are proud to be part of the JCBank team. Being a recipient of this prestigious recognition is validation of our continuous efforts to be considered an 'Employer of Choice' in Indiana. I am incredibly proud of the entire JCBank team for their hard work and dedication in making JCBank one of the best places to work in Indiana."

"The honored companies offer a blueprint for employee attraction and retention, and we are excited to celebrate their success. We hope the values and strategies on display in their workplaces can serve as models for other Indiana employers as we work together to address Indiana's talent pipeline needs," Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders said.

Winners are chosen in four groups: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees.

All companies that participate in the 2024 Best Places to Work program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees.

"JCBank will use this information to further develop and enhance employee engagement, retention, and recruitment programs to continue to meet its strategic goal of being an 'Employer of Choice'," Veatch said. — Information provided