JC Planning Commission fails to recommend amendment on Washington County, Tenn. event venues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, the Johnson City Planning Commission failed to recommend proposed text amendments to certain districts in Washington County to allow for event venues and to define the term venue.

The agenda said the request would be for Washington County Zoning Resolution A-1 and B-3 Districts to allow for event venues, as well as defining the term Venue with an amendment to the Definitions section.

The Washington County Regional Planning Commission already recommended this for approval. However, they are looking for recommendations from the Johnson City and Jonesborough Planning Commissions, because they are regional boards.

Johnson City board members couldn’t agree on whether this amendment was necessary because of the requirements.

Some of those include a minimum of 2.5 acres, no more than 75 guests and no concerts.

Standards for A-1 district venues

Some of the board members saw the standards as confusing.

The amendment would only be for commercial use for things like weddings and parties. Although, a fee is not required.

“So it is a commercial activity,” Brice McNamer, a planner with Johnson City Development Services said. “There is an agreement between the owner or operator and the patron who is to be renting out the space for the event venue. The fee may be present or may not be present.”

The definition would be for venues not associated with agri-tourism, like pumpkin patches and apple picking.

This amendment would also only be for areas outside of the city limits of Johnson City and the Town of Jonesborough.

This text amendment proposal will now move to the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission for recommendation of approval. Whether it is approved or not, it will then move to the Washington County Commission for approval.

