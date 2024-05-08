JC Food Bank gala marks new beginnings, opportunities

May 7—From simple beginnings to success to new chapters ahead, all phases of the ongoing journey of the Johnson County Food Bank, formerly the Bread Connection, received ample due during the organization's April 26 fundraising gala.

The constant throughout the organization's growth over nine years remains to help those in need, Food Bank Board Vice Chairman Fernando Rodriguez said.

"Success does not happen by living on the shoulder," Rodriguez said in citing the need for volunteerism and community engagement.

Rodriguez served also as emcee of the gala, the Food Bank's third annual fundraiser.

"The first year we held it at the high school with 20 tables set up and sold 18, Food Bank co-founder Becky Hightower said. "Last year we did 40 tables here at the [Cleburne Conference Center] and filled 38. This year we had 57 tables and sold 55, so we're growing and getting more support."

Much has changed since last year' gala, Board Chairman Greg Harmon said.

"We have changed our name from Bread Connection to the Johnson County Food Bank, Your Bread Connection," Harmon said.

The new name better reflects the scope of the organization's county wide, actually beyond, reach yet retains the biblical reference to Christ as the bread of life, Food Bank officials said.

Randy and Becky Hightower began the Bread Connection in 2015 out of their garage. In 2019 the organization moved to its current West Henderson Street location and became registered as a 501(c)(3) faith-based charity.

A food bank as opposed to a pantry, the organization supplies food to the Johnson County Family Crisis Center, East Cleburne Community Center, No Turning Back Ministry, Southwestern Adventist University's food pantry and numerous other entities throughout and beyond Johnson County.

Local grocery stores and businesses along with donations from individuals provide the food. Such donations along with volunteers allow the Food Bank to continue to run and serve the community, Randy Hightower said.

The name change is just the beginning, Harmon said.

Just as the Food Bank outgrew the Hightower's garage, it has now outgrown its West Henderson Street location.

"The need for food and other help has just kept growing because of economic conditions and the county's continuing growth," Becky Hightower said. "We've seen dramatic increases in the number of people needing help and we're working to do everything to keep up and meet those needs."

That includes addressing growing pains.

"We've found a property that we are in the process of purchasing," Harmon said. "The property already has a building but we will be adding an additional 6,000 square foot warehouse for food storage."

Relocation to the new building is planned by year's end, Becky Hightower said.

Long range plans call for construction of a trade school at the new site as well as a transitional housing unit. The idea being that those in residence will learn employable skills through the school while also volunteering for the Food Bank.

"The overall idea being to get people to working and back on their feet so they can do for themselves but helping them along the way up to that point," Randy Hightower said. "This is all in the early planning stages right now but we're working on it and working it out."

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who spoke at the gala, applauded the Food Bank's mission.

"The timing of the building of your new location is perfect," Williams said. "We have so many people who are in need. America is great because America is good. and what we're seeing tonight with the Food Bank's plans to develop this 21-acres new site is the greatness of this community in action.

"This is what America is about. The government cannot do this. The government won't do this. But this is people helping people and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Plans for the trade school especially excited Williams.

"That's special, that's so visionary," Williams said. "We've got enough lawyers and architects. What we don't have is enough plumbers, welders, carpenters. We've also got kids dropping out of school, 100,000 a year in Texas alone. Because they're losing hope."

The Food Bank's trade school will help restore hope to students and others in need by giving them life skills and a chance at a productive future, Williams added.

Speaker and Food Bank board member Mike Mizell is no stranger to helping those in need. As pastor of Cleburne's Bethel Temple Church, Mizell organized a food distribution program during the COVID-19 pandemic, a program that has distributed more than $4 million worth of food to people in need throughout the county.

"It's a blessing to partner with the Food Bank to serve those struggling with basic sustenance needs," Mizell said. "According to Feeding America's website, food insecurity in Johnson County is around 15%. That equates to just over 22,000 people."

Donations from the Food Bank to his ministry make a huge difference in his church's ability to help feed 200 local needy families per month, Mizell said.

"Throughout the gospels the pattern of Jesus was to make a difference," Mizell said in explaining the why of his ministry, the Food Bank and similar local organizations. "Everywhere Jesus went he was always doing something good. In that spirit, we exist to find a need and fill it, find a hurt and heal it."

In the face of seemingly overwhelming amounts of food insecurity and other challenges many face, it's important to remember that Jesus places us in situations then says do something, Mizell said in encouraging those who can help to jump in and make a difference be it through volunteering or donating.

Randy and Becky Hightower several days later deemed the gala a success. The event's live auction raised more than $32,000.

"That's in addition to ticket sales," Becky Hightower said. "And we're still figuring up totals from the silent auction and other donations people gave that night. But overall a really good evening with a really good response, good food and a fun time for all who came."

Harmon agreed.

"The future for this ministry looks very bright and it has been an honor to serve on this board and watch God work out all the details and open all the doors that have led us to where we are now."