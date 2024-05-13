JC Democrats meet Tuesday

May 12—Johnson County Democrats to meet Tuesday for monthly social

Johnson County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for their monthly social and potluck dinner at the East Cleburne Community Center, 602 Olive Street.

Special guests will include candidates for the State Democratic Executive Committee to be elected at the upcoming Texas Democratic Party State Convention in El Paso.

Bring your favorite potluck dish — or no dish at all if you don't have time to cook. Suggested donation is $10 per person, but no donation is required.

You can find more information about Johnson County Democrats at democratsjctx.org.

— Matt Smith