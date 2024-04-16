Jaylen Griffin’s father reacts to discovery of his son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police on Monday confirmed the body found in a South Buffalo home on Friday is that of Jaylen Griffin, who went missing almost four years ago when he was 12 years old.

For nearly four years — Griffin’s family, police and community leaders have questioned where could he be?

Missing Buffalo boy’s death ruled homicide

News 4 is also hearing from Griffin’s father on the discovery of his son.

Jaylen was last seen August 4, 2020 when he was 12 years old.

He left his home on Warren Avenue on the East Side to go to a corner store and vanished. With the help of the FBI and State Police, the case has been handled by the Buffalo Police Special Victims Unit.

“They conducted that investigation that began immediately, which included a significant amount of, an exhaustive efforts, searching numerous homes, locations searching with cadaver dogs, fields, they also conducted coordinated grid searches,” said Joseph Gramaglia, the Buffalo Police commissioner.

Community groups have done their own searches across the city and out-of-state.

“I’m reminded by his mother Joann Ponzo who on her dying bed said don’t stop looking for my son,” said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. Newkirk and his organization has led numerous on-the-ground searches for Jaylen.

Tragically, the search for Jaylen came to an end Friday in the 100 block of Sheffield Avenue in South Buffalo where officers responded to a report of a dead body.

“It’s an occupied structure that somebody was in the house with a valid reason,” Gramaglia said.

The body, which police say had been there for a long time, was positively identified to be Jaylen Griffin — a confirmation that was made through dental records. No arrests have been made.

“But now, we have more questions, who was so inhumanely disgusting to kill a baby,” said Kareema Morris of Bury the Violence, another organization that’s been working with family members to find Jaylen.

Jaylen’s father, Brian wants justice and has questions as well.

“They say they found the body Friday, why wasn’t I notified?” asked Brian Griffin.

He also has questions about the people living at the home where Jaylen was found saying: “We all don’t know how long he’s been deceased, I’m sure there would’ve been some type of odor.”

For Brian Griffin, he does have some sense of closure saying: “now that I have confirmation, I do feel a lot better.”

Prosecutors say the Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy, which could take months.

There is still a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Jaylen Griffin’s family has gone through numerous tragedies — his mother died in September and his brother was shot killed shortly after Jaylen went missing. A week from now, on Monday, Jaylen would’ve been 16 years old. A candlelight vigil for Jaylen will be held at Memorial and Paderewski drives at 6 p.m.

Latest Local News

Jeff Preval is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2021. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.