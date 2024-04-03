JAYDE Project names board, attains nonprofit status

MONROE — The JAYDE Project now has a board and nonprofit status.

In November, JAYDE Project founder Nicki Eyler debuted the program. JAYDE is an acronym for Junction for Abused, Young, Defenseless Eyes. It was named for Jayde, a toddler in Alcona County who died in 2022 as a result of severe abuse and neglect. The JAYDE Project has two goals: providing duffel bags of comfort items to children who are removed from unsafe homes and educating adults about child abuse and neglect.

Eyler is the secretary of the Child Advocacy Network and the marketing and outreach specialist for Monroe County Opportunity Program and the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center.

Previous Coverage: 'This project is my whole heart': Duffle bags of comfort items given to children in need.

Eyler recently chose a team of child advocates for the board. They are: Chelsea Fultz, aunt of Jayde; Amy Zarend, the city of Monroe's economic development and authorities coordinator; Jason Aaron, special projects director for The Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center; David Swartout, Monroe County District 7 commissioner; Kate Longenbarger, program director for Gabby's Grief Center and owner of Living Balanced Counseling PLLC; Terrie Ball, community representative; Anthony Hoskins, manager of The Opportunity Center; and Autumn Barnett, adoptions supervisor for Monroe County.

In November, founder of the JAYDE Project, Nicki Eyler, cut the ribbon to launch the project at the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties. Also shown are Deb Gambino from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and former Child Advocacy Network president (left), CAN executive director Christi Rogers and CAN treasurer Sheri Labor (right).

"The board will be helping with bylaw, and they will be skilled in all information about the JAYDE Project, the services, the nonprofit offers, etc.," Eyler said. "They will be my trusted advisers in the community, helping to spread the word about the work we will be doing, helping spread the importance of reporting suspected abuse and/or neglect as well as helping with new ideas for fundraising."

So far, two of the JAYDE Project's comfort bags have been given to children removed from unsafe homes by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The bags include items like a stuffed animal, a book and a calming flow ring.

“It's a double-edged sword," Eyler said. "We want the bags to go out, but we don't want removals."

The JAYDE Project founder Nicki Eyler (left) was interviewed on Friday by Michele Paled (right) for Monroe County Radio.

Since November, Eyler also has been speaking about the JAYDE Project in the community and is planning a cornhole tournament fundraiser.

"I talked about the project on Monroe County Radio with Michele Paled on Good Friday. I will also be recording a public service announcement that will periodically run on MCR as well," Eyler said. "I will have a table at Celebrate Children at the Mall of Monroe on May 4."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Eyler encourages all to report suspected child abuse.

"We want people to not be afraid to report when they think something is wrong. The first step is never to remove the child from the home. A thorough investigation needs to take place prior to a removal, so adults should never be afraid to report," Eyler said. "My slogan is, 'It's better to report and be wrong than it is to ignore and be right.'"

To learn more about the JAYDE Project or to donate, email Eyler at thejaydeproject@gmail.com.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: JAYDE Project names board, attains nonprofit status