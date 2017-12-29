    Jay-Z Confesses to Beyoncé in Star-Studded 'Family Feud' Video Directed by Ava DuVernay

    Aric Jenkins
    The likes of Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Rosario Dawson, Brie Larson and more appear in the video

    Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” music video is here a day after a teaser dropped, with visuals from director Ava DuVernay and an all-star cast, including his wife Beyoncé.

    The eight-minute long video features a lengthy montage of various moments in the future before transitioning to Jay-Z’s church confession while he raps to the song from his latest album, 4:44.

    In addition to Beyoncé, the video includes of slew of high-profile names, including Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Rosario Dawson, Brie Larson, America Ferrara, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu and Blue Ivy Carter —Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter. The video is scored by producer Flying Lotus.

    Jay-Z dropped “Family Feud” at 4:44 p.m. eastern Friday exclusively on his music streaming service, Tidal. A subscription to the service is required to watch the video, but its teaser trailer is viewable by anyone.

    In November, Jay-Z confirmed that he and Beyoncé worked on a collaborative album during the making of 4:44 and Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

    He told the New York Times’ T Magazine that he and Beyoncé used “our art almost like a therapy session,” presumably as a response to Jay-Z’s infidelity hinted throughout “Family Feud” and both of the artists’ latest albums.