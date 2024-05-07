Jay woman prohibited from having a firearm accused of shooting bullet in air at Jay residential neighborhood

May 7—JAY — A local woman prohibited from having a firearm is accused of shooting a gun into the air April 27 in a residential area on Church Street.

Jay police arrested Lona L. Judd, 46, of Jay on Monday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, criminal threatening, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling and violation condition of release on an unrelated matter, Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Police received a report of a single gunshot in the area of Church Street about 9:30 p.m. April 27, he said.

Judd was located at her home on Church Street. She was allegedly threatening an acquaintance, Adams said.

It is unlawful to discharge a firearm or crossbow with 300 feet of a dwelling, he said.

Judd was being held Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 cash bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. She is expected to make an initial appearance before a judge Wednesday via Zoom from the jail.

Convictions for illegal possession of a firearm and criminal threatening charge are each punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions for discharging a firearm or crossbow and violating condition of release are each punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

