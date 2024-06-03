Jay Warren, longtime WCPO reporter and photographer, dies after lengthy cancer battle

Elsinore Arch at Gilbert Avenue and Elsinore Place outside of WCPO's newsroom.

Longtime Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) reporter and photographer Jay Warren has died following a battle with cancer, the TV station announced Monday. He was 54 years old.

Warren joined WCPO after moving to Cincinnati in 2004, and previously worked in Idaho, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. Throughout his career, he covered several major news stories, such as the search and arrest of George and Jennifer Hyatte, and was nominated for an Emmy.

Outside of journalism, Warren served as a junior Olympic volleyball coach and helped teach kids chess as a member of the United States Chess Federation, WCPO said. He is survived by his wife Grace and teenage daughter.

